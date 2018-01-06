Downtown Trinidad experiencing surge in new businesses

Trinidad native Liz Torres knows a thing or two about how to run a business.



"I am the owner of Commercial Street Salon, I own the candy store next door and I own a restaurant on Main Street," Torres proudly announced.

Recently, this successful entrepreneur has noticed the groundswell of redevelopment taking place around her.



"I have seen a surge in businesses," Torres said.



Part of the initiative to revitalize the downtown area started with a brand new Phil Long Toyota Dealership.

"Toyota is just one part of a really big adventure," said Lisa Camarillo, the dealership's manager.

"We took a few years to build this and you know what? It's the shiniest building on Commercial."

The Downtown Trinidad Development Group says businesses are showing up in all shapes and sizes.

"We have larger ones, like the Toyota dealerships and then we have smaller business that employ two to eight people happening in the downtown area," said Karl Gabrielson, the group's general manager.

The group was established two years ago with the goal of transforming the area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.



Torres thinks these added businesses would go beyond convenience - they would help revitalize the local economy.



"The things that we need to buy, the things that we need to get and do, we have to go out of town for, like, we go to Pueblo,"

Torres said.



"It would be nice to keep the money in our own community."

Torres believes this town's historic charm will continue to draw investors wanting to incorporate their shop into the street-scape, just as it did to her.

"I think more businesses will follow," Torres said. "It's a great community to get started in."



About 50 million dollars in development money are coming into the area and other new features coming soon include an urgent care clinic, a Hilton hotel, and six restaurants.