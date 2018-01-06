Quantcast

Downtown Trinidad experiencing surge in new businesses - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Downtown Trinidad experiencing surge in new businesses

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO -

Trinidad native Liz Torres knows a thing or two about how to run a business.

"I am the owner of Commercial Street Salon, I own the candy store next door and I own a restaurant on Main Street," Torres proudly announced.

Recently, this successful entrepreneur has noticed the groundswell of redevelopment taking place around her. 

"I have seen a surge in businesses," Torres said.

Part of the initiative to revitalize the downtown area started with a brand new Phil Long Toyota Dealership.

"Toyota is just one part of a really big adventure," said Lisa Camarillo, the dealership's manager.
"We took a few years to  build this and you know what? It's the shiniest building on Commercial."

The Downtown Trinidad Development Group says businesses are showing up in all shapes and sizes.

"We have larger ones, like the Toyota dealerships and then we have smaller business that employ two to eight people happening in the downtown area," said Karl Gabrielson, the group's general manager.

The group was established two years ago with the goal of transforming the area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.

Torres thinks these added businesses would go beyond convenience - they would help revitalize the local economy.

"The things that we need to buy, the things that we need to get and do, we have to go out of town for, like, we go to Pueblo,"
 Torres said.

"It would be nice to keep the money in our own community."

Torres believes this town's historic charm will continue to draw investors wanting to incorporate their shop into the street-scape, just as it did to her.

"I think more businesses will follow," Torres said. "It's a great community to get started in."

About 50 million dollars in development money are coming into the area and other new features coming soon include an urgent care clinic, a Hilton hotel, and six restaurants.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Saturday, January 6 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-01-06 22:37:32 GMT
    Drivers heading home from a long holiday weekend came up against difficult road conditions. (NBC News)Drivers heading home from a long holiday weekend came up against difficult road conditions. (NBC News)

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

  • Flu hits 46 states

    Flu hits 46 states

    Saturday, January 6 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-01-07 03:51:41 GMT

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

  • Winning Powerball ticket sold at New Hampshire market

    Winning Powerball ticket sold at New Hampshire market

    Sunday, January 7 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-07 13:06:13 GMT
    MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.    Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.    The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.    ...
    MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.    Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.    The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.    ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?