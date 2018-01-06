Saturday Evening Weather: Hiccup Sunday, balmy thereafter

Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Sunday for the Peaks...west, for between 4-8 inches of "skier's gold", but hardly a flake in the Front Range, and that'd be only Sunday morning, if so.
Temps will be shaved back a few degrees Sunday over Saturday, but then...wow. Our temps soar into the upper 50s Monday, and low...mid..even upper 60s Tuesday!
Our next best chance for precipitation will be from a storm Wednesday and Wednesday night. If there's enough moisture, we'd likely start with rain in the day, and end with snow at night.
Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.
2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.
The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.
