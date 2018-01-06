Saturday Evening Weather: Hiccup Sunday, balmy thereafter

Winter Weather Advisory until Noon Sunday for the Peaks...west, for between 4-8 inches of "skier's gold", but hardly a flake in the Front Range, and that'd be only Sunday morning, if so.

Temps will be shaved back a few degrees Sunday over Saturday, but then...wow. Our temps soar into the upper 50s Monday, and low...mid..even upper 60s Tuesday!

Our next best chance for precipitation will be from a storm Wednesday and Wednesday night. If there's enough moisture, we'd likely start with rain in the day, and end with snow at night.