Denver Fire holds hockey fundraiser for family of fallen deputy

Thousands gathered for a very emotional goodbye to fallen Deputy Zackari Parrish Friday.

The 29-year old Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in an ambush attack in Highlands Ranch. Four other officers were injured during the shooting but have since recovered.

Since so many are still grieving over the tragic loss the Denver Fire Department has decided to help. The Denver Fire Department, Denver Police and Denver Health will be holding a 3-on-3 hockey tournament fundraiser for the family of Deputy Parrish.

He is survived by his wife, who read her final love letter to the fallen hero at the funeral Friday. He is also survived by his two children.

The hockey tournament will be held at Denver International Airport's ice rink at 8500 Pena Blvd. The tournament is scheduled for Monday, Jan 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Come watch DFD @DenverPolice @DenverHealthMed @DENAirport 3-on-3 hockey tournament fundraiser for family of fallen @dcsheriff Deputy Zack Parrish Monday, January 8, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Denver International Airpor Plaza ice skating rink 8500 Pena Blvd. #ThinBlueLine — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 6, 2018

To help the family of the fallen deputy, and those serious injured in the line of duty, you can donate to the Fallen Officer Fund, or donate to Parrish's GoFundMe page.