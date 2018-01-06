Driver of single car crash dies

Colorado State Patrol said the driver from a single car crash on Colorado 109, died Saturday.

CSP was investigating the single car crash that resulted in serious bodily injury, approximately four miles north of La Junta Wednesday.

CSP said a Chevy Cavalier driven by 29-year old Thaddeus Horner was northbound on Colorado 109, when the car went off the right side of the roadway. CSP said the Cavalier then continued northbound off the roadway before coming back onto the road and spun.

The car then went off the left side of the road where it became air born, hit the ground and rolled five times before coming to a stop, according to state patrol.

Thaddeus was airlifted from the scene to Parkview Hospital in Pueblo with life threatening injuries. CSP said he was wearing his seatbelt. State Patrol said Thaddeus died at Parkview Hospital Saturday.

Alcohol and "excessive speed" are considered factors in the crash.