71-year old passenger dies from crash in late December

The passenger of a two car crash from late December died from injuries Friday.
The Colorado Springs Police responded to a two car crash at the intersection of East Boulder Street and Bob Peters Grove on Dec 27.
According to police, officers found a gray Ford Focus where the driver attempted a left hand turn from southbound Bob Peters Grove onto eastbound Boulder Street. The Ford was struck by an eastbound Toyota SUV, which had the right of way, according to police.
The front passenger 71-year old Mary A Berrien was injured during the crash, the extent of injuries was unknown at the time. Berrien is considered the 39th traffic related fatality of 2017.
Police identified the driver as 37-year old Anthony M Berrien.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation, please call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.
Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.
2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.
The Downtown Trinidad Development Group is working on transforming Trinidad's downtown area into the bustling center it once was and also meet a need for resources close to home.
