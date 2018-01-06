Quantcast

Police tase and arrest driver of stolen car in Colorado Springs - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police tase and arrest driver of stolen car in Colorado Springs

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police officers from the Gold Hill Division located a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Cheyenne Meadows Road Saturday morning.

Officers said as they were setting up to watch the stolen car, several people got into the car. As officers approached, the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked in an attempt to flee the scene, the occupants in the car then got out and ran on foot.

CSPD said an officer was able to catch the driver running away, with the use of a taser. During that time the other occupants found their way back to the stolen car and left the area.

No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the parked car.

Officers are continuing to search for the stolen vehicle as the investigation is ongoing. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Saturday, January 6 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-01-06 22:37:32 GMT
    Drivers heading home from a long holiday weekend came up against difficult road conditions. (NBC News)Drivers heading home from a long holiday weekend came up against difficult road conditions. (NBC News)

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

  • Flu hits 46 states

    Flu hits 46 states

    Saturday, January 6 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-01-07 03:51:41 GMT

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

  • Winning Powerball ticket sold at New Hampshire market

    Winning Powerball ticket sold at New Hampshire market

    Sunday, January 7 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-07 13:06:13 GMT
    MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.    Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.    The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.    ...
    MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.    Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.    The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.    ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?