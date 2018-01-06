Police tase and arrest driver of stolen car in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police officers from the Gold Hill Division located a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Cheyenne Meadows Road Saturday morning.

Officers said as they were setting up to watch the stolen car, several people got into the car. As officers approached, the vehicle struck an unoccupied parked in an attempt to flee the scene, the occupants in the car then got out and ran on foot.

CSPD said an officer was able to catch the driver running away, with the use of a taser. During that time the other occupants found their way back to the stolen car and left the area.

No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the parked car.

Officers are continuing to search for the stolen vehicle as the investigation is ongoing.