Quantcast

Colorado stuns No. 14 Arizona 80-77 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado stuns No. 14 Arizona 80-77

Posted: Updated:

McKinley Wright IV scored 16 points to lead five Colorado players in double figures, and the Buffaloes held off No. 14 Arizona 80-77 on Saturday to end the Wildcats' nine-game winning streak.
  
It's the second straight game in which the Buffaloes (10-6, 2-2 Pac-12) have knocked off a ranked team. They defeated No. 4 Arizona State 90-81 in overtime Thursday. The Buffaloes are now 17-29 against ranked teams under coach Tad Boyle.
  
Colorado went up by 20 in the first half only to see the Wildcats (12-4, 2-1) pull within three. Dominique Collier came up big down the stretch with one big shot after another. Dallas Walton finished with a career-high 15 points on 7 for 7 shooting as the Buffaloes overcame 13 turnovers in the second half.
  
Wright all but sealed the win with a steal and a dunk with 1:01 remaining. Colorado made six straight free throws over the final 40 seconds as fans made headed to the court for a second straight game after the final buzzer.
  
Deandre Ayton scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half for Arizona. Arizona's leading scorer, Allonzo Trier, was held to eight. The 1-2 scoring punch was averaging a combined 40.3 points before Saturday.
  
Arizona fell to 3-9 all-time in Boulder.
  
Things got a little heated late in the first half when Keanu Pinder and Collier got tangled up underneath the basket. They glared at each other as players from both teams stepped in. The officials went to the monitor and assessed a technical foul on Colorado's Tyler Bey and Arizon's Ira Lee.
  
BIG PICTURE
  
Arizona: The Wildcats never recovered from a sluggish start in a game they never led. They shot 30 percent in the first half.
  
Colorado: The Buffaloes shook things up in the Pac-12 with two big home wins.
  
THIS & THAT
  
Arizona C Dusan Ristic had 13 points and 11 rebounds. ... Colorado senior George King had five points and 11 rebounds.
  
WRIGHT'S BIG DAY
  
Wright finished with 10 assists and four rebounds.
  
"McKinley is unquestionably our engine. Our guys feed off him," Boyle said after the Arizona State game. "I've never had a freshman have the role emotionally that he has on this team. He commands their respect and they respect the heck out of him."
  
UP NEXT
  
Arizona: Host Oregon State on Thursday.
  
Colorado: At USC on Wednesday.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Winter weather advisory issued in high country

    Saturday, January 6 2018 5:37 PM EST2018-01-06 22:37:32 GMT
    Drivers heading home from a long holiday weekend came up against difficult road conditions. (NBC News)Drivers heading home from a long holiday weekend came up against difficult road conditions. (NBC News)

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

    Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning. 

  • Flu hits 46 states

    Flu hits 46 states

    Saturday, January 6 2018 10:51 PM EST2018-01-07 03:51:41 GMT

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

    2018 is off to a pretty sick start. The Centers for Disease Control reports 46 states have widespread flu activity, compared to just 12 states at this time last year. Emergency room doctors in Escondido, California have set up a special tent outside the hospital to handle a surge in flu patients.

  • Winning Powerball ticket sold at New Hampshire market

    Winning Powerball ticket sold at New Hampshire market

    Sunday, January 7 2018 8:06 AM EST2018-01-07 13:06:13 GMT
    MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.    Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.    The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.    ...
    MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Lottery says the winning ticket for the $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot was sold at a local convenience store in Merrimack.    Reeds Ferry Market, located in southern New Hampshire about 25 miles south of Concord, will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.    The winning numbers drawn Saturday night to claim the nation's seventh largest jackpot were 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.    ...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?