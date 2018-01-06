Winter weather advisory issued in high country

Snow, finally! The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that snow is expected in the high country into the early evening Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the state's high country including the I-70 corridor, Central Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains beginning this afternoon and continuing through Sunday morning.

Be Smart - Play it Safe! High country snow expected today, intensifying by 6PM. Watch the weather and think about heading back home BEFORE the storm creates treacherous driving conditions. Check https://t.co/bjBVfk3ydg cameras for conditions. This is I-70 east of Vail. pic.twitter.com/5hU79IzAq1 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 6, 2018

“We encourage the traveling public to keep an eye on this storm today,” urged CDOT’s Director of Highway Maintenance Kyle Lester. “While many residents and state visitors have headed up to our mountains and resorts to enjoy a day of skiing, we strongly advise them to watch the weather and think about getting back to their homes before the storm intensifies and creates treacherous driving conditions.” C

CDOT says snow accumulations are predicted to reach from five to ten inches at higher elevations. CDOT reminds motorists to be prepared for chain law enforcement and the possibility of safety closures, which are conducted when road conditions are unsafe.

CDOT warns drivers to be aware of Traction Laws and Passenger Vehicle Chain Laws, for example if a car blocks the roadway, the driver could face a $650 fine.

To stay informed on closures and developing weather travelers can sign up for travel alerts, monitor scheduled lane closures or follow CDOT on Twitter or Facebook. To see where the snow plows are in your area click here.