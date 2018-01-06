Quantcast

Suspect in Kmart parking lot shooting arrested - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Suspect in Kmart parking lot shooting arrested

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The suspect in the Dec. 27 shooting at a Colorado Springs K-Mart has been arrested.

Law enforcement is reporting that 23-year-old Michael Parkhurst was arrested Friday night by El Paso County Sheriffs in the 1300 block of Forest Road. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

Parkhurst is accused of killing 23-year-old, Cory William Forbush of Manitou Springs.

For more information on the incident:

Kmart shooting victim identified, CSPD issue warrant for suspect

CSPD explains crime scene management after Kmart shooting

CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?