Suspect in Kmart parking lot shooting arrested

The suspect in the Dec. 27 shooting at a Colorado Springs K-Mart has been arrested.

Law enforcement is reporting that 23-year-old Michael Parkhurst was arrested Friday night by El Paso County Sheriffs in the 1300 block of Forest Road. Police said he was taken into custody without incident.

Parkhurst is accused of killing 23-year-old, Cory William Forbush of Manitou Springs.

