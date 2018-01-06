Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
A strange attempted burglary happened Friday night, 1/5, on Rebecca Ln. Around 10 p.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Rebecca Ln.
On Wednesday 1/3, officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to a reported road rage incident at the intersection of Jetwing Drive and Fountain Blvd. According to police, the incident began when a pedestrian was nearly struck by a vehicle as he was legally crossing the street.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
