A strange attempted burglary happened Friday night, 1/5, on Rebecca Ln.

Around 10 p.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a burglary in progress in the 3700 block of Rebecca Ln.

Policed said that an investigation revealed that the victim invited a female acquaintance over for a visit. While she was at the home, two male suspects forced their way in and attempted to take valuable items.

According to police, the female then left voluntarily with the two suspects.

Police said that at this time, it does not appear that anything of value was taken from the residence.