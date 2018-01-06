Hotel fire in Limon

The Limon Police Department is reporting a large structure fire at the First Inn Gold Hotel in Limon.

Multiple agencies are on the scene.

Hotel guests have been evacuated, and there are no known injuries at this time. This is still an active scene.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Firefighters working hard to put out the fire! pic.twitter.com/HBCXAxbTZg — LimonPD (@LimonPD) January 6, 2018