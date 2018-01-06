Shot fired in road rage incident

On Wednesday 1/3, officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to a reported road rage incident at the intersection of Jetwing Drive and Fountain Blvd.

According to police, the incident began when a pedestrian was nearly struck by a vehicle as he was legally crossing the street. An argument ensued. Police said that during the argument, the driver pulled a gun and fired one shot at the pedestrian, and then sped off. The bullet narrowly missed the pedestrian.

Following an investigation, police said they were able to develop a suspect using eye witness accounts. On Thursday, 1/4, Sand Creek Officers, along with a Tactical Enforcement Unit took suspect Perry Suggs Jr. into custody without incident. Suggs was charged with attempted first degree assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

During the arrest, police have said they found two other weapons, one of which had been reported stolen.