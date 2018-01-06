Multiple juveniles involved in rollover crash

Around 7:30 Friday night, 1/5, officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a rollover crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd.

According to police, an investigation revealed that 3 juveniles were driving recklessly and rolled a vehicle. The two passengers in the vehicle fled the scene but returned a short time later.

Police said the 15-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and remained at the scene. After being contacted by police, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and admitted to a local hospital.

Police said the passengers sustained only minor injuries.