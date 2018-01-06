Quantcast

Multiple juveniles involved in rollover crash - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Multiple juveniles involved in rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Around 7:30 Friday night, 1/5, officers from the Stetson Hills Division responded to a rollover crash in the 9400 block of Vista Del Pico Blvd.

According to police, an investigation revealed that 3 juveniles were driving recklessly and rolled a vehicle. The two passengers in the vehicle fled the scene but returned a short time later.

Police said the 15-year-old driver of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and remained at the scene. After being contacted by police, the driver was arrested for reckless driving and admitted to a local hospital.

Police said the passengers sustained only minor injuries. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-06 13:47:41 GMT

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

  • McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-01-06 05:36:29 GMT
    McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

  • Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-06 05:39:27 GMT
    Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?