Quantcast

Saturday Morning Weather: More Clouds Today, Mountain Snow - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Saturday Morning Weather: More Clouds Today, Mountain Snow

Posted: Updated:

Clouds have moved in and will be more abundant today, but temperatures stay decent with highs mainly in the 50's. Snow will develop for the Continental Divide areas and continue tonight into early Sunday. More clouds for the lower elevations today and tonight with some breezy winds at times overnight. Lows will be in the 20's and 30's. If we get any moisture this weekend, our chance will be tonight into early Sunday, but it's a minimal chance for most areas. The vast majority of the precipitation will be confined to the mountains to our west. Some of the ski resorts could pick up around 3-6" of new snow. Highs for our area will be in the 40's and 50's on Sunday with breezy winds early on. 

The start of the new work and school week looks nice with highs in the 50's and 60's for Monday and Tuesday. Our next system arrives on Wednesday and that could bring some much needed moisture. We'll have the chance for rain and snow showers during the day and into the night even for the lower elevations. These chances will come with some gusty winds at times and cooler temperatures with highs in the 40's and 50's. After a slight chance for lingering activity early on, we should have improving conditions for Thursday with highs in the 30's and 40's. Back into the 40's with dry conditions to end the work/school week.

Additional Weather Links
Drive the Doppler 7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras Traffic
Closings and Delays Storm Safe
Take 5 to Prepare Pollen Count
Colorado Temperatures National Temperatures
Wind Chills Wind Speeds
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-06 13:47:41 GMT

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

  • McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-01-06 05:36:29 GMT
    McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

  • Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-06 05:39:27 GMT
    Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?