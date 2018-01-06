Saturday Morning Weather: More Clouds Today, Mountain Snow

Clouds have moved in and will be more abundant today, but temperatures stay decent with highs mainly in the 50's. Snow will develop for the Continental Divide areas and continue tonight into early Sunday. More clouds for the lower elevations today and tonight with some breezy winds at times overnight. Lows will be in the 20's and 30's. If we get any moisture this weekend, our chance will be tonight into early Sunday, but it's a minimal chance for most areas. The vast majority of the precipitation will be confined to the mountains to our west. Some of the ski resorts could pick up around 3-6" of new snow. Highs for our area will be in the 40's and 50's on Sunday with breezy winds early on.

The start of the new work and school week looks nice with highs in the 50's and 60's for Monday and Tuesday. Our next system arrives on Wednesday and that could bring some much needed moisture. We'll have the chance for rain and snow showers during the day and into the night even for the lower elevations. These chances will come with some gusty winds at times and cooler temperatures with highs in the 40's and 50's. After a slight chance for lingering activity early on, we should have improving conditions for Thursday with highs in the 30's and 40's. Back into the 40's with dry conditions to end the work/school week.