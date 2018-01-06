Trump slams "Fire And Fury" as demand spikes

Michael Wolff's "Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House" hit bookstore shelves early Friday, ahead of schedule due to a huge spike in early demand.
The tell-all book is also facing the threat of legal action from President Trump.
Wolff defended the book Friday on the Today Show, and said President Trump's demand that he cease publication is actually helping sales.
"Not only is he helping sell books, he's helping me prove the point of the book," Wolff said. "I mean, this is extraordinary that a president of the United States would try to stop the publication of book."
Wolff also denies the president's claim that he was never interviewed and did not grant access to White House staff.
"I absolutely spoke to the President. Whether he realized it was an interview or not, I don't know, but it certainly was not off the record," he said.
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.
