Trump slams "Fire And Fury" as demand spikes

Michael Wolff's "Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House" hit bookstore shelves early Friday, ahead of schedule due to a huge spike in early demand.



The tell-all book is also facing the threat of legal action from President Trump.



Wolff defended the book Friday on the Today Show, and said President Trump's demand that he cease publication is actually helping sales.



"Not only is he helping sell books, he's helping me prove the point of the book," Wolff said. "I mean, this is extraordinary that a president of the United States would try to stop the publication of book."



Wolff also denies the president's claim that he was never interviewed and did not grant access to White House staff.



"I absolutely spoke to the President. Whether he realized it was an interview or not, I don't know, but it certainly was not off the record," he said.



