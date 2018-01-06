Air Force hockey falls to Mercyhurst 1-0

Air Force hockey was unable to dent the scoreboard on Friday, falling to Mercyhurst 1-0 at the Cadet Ice Arena.

Despite a light start to the evening with Head Coach Frank Serratore meeting the Easter Bunny and Big Foot, two creatures he said earlier this week he had never met.

Watch the video above for context on that, however, the loss is no laughing matter as the Falcons now slip to 8-10-3 on the year with just 15 games left to play in the 2017-2018 season.

Air Force will work for a split Saturday against Mercyhurst, puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 PM at the Air Force Academy.