Air Force hockey falls to Mercyhurst 1-0

Air Force hockey was unable to dent the scoreboard on Friday, falling to Mercyhurst 1-0 at the Cadet Ice Arena.
Despite a light start to the evening with Head Coach Frank Serratore meeting the Easter Bunny and Big Foot, two creatures he said earlier this week he had never met.
Watch the video above for context on that, however, the loss is no laughing matter as the Falcons now slip to 8-10-3 on the year with just 15 games left to play in the 2017-2018 season.
Air Force will work for a split Saturday against Mercyhurst, puck drop is scheduled for 5:05 PM at the Air Force Academy.
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.
