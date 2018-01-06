UCCS women's basketball wins 60-52 against Adams State

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs women's basketball team picked up a 60-52 road win Friday night in RMAC action against Adams State.

Lauren Bennett and Shanah Leaf each scored 10 points to lead the Mountain Lions in their second road win of the season.

Bennett when 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc, as Leaf shot 5 of 9.

Tatum Tellin added eight points after hitting 2 of 4 from long range and 3 of 5 overall.

As a team, UCCS shots 42.6 percent from the field while holding the Grizzlies to 30 percent in the game.

The Mountain Lions improved to 3-10 overall and 3-5 in the RMAC as they travel to take on Fort Lewis tomorrow evening in Durango at 5:30 p.m.