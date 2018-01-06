Quantcast

UCCS men's basketball wins 83-81 over Adams State - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

UCCS men's basketball wins 83-81 over Adams State

Posted: Updated:

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs men's basketball team rallied to defeat Adams State, 83-81, Friday night in an RMAC matchup.

Finding themselves trailing by 13 points at the half, UCCS chipped away at the Grizzlies lead in the second half. The Mountains clinched the win with just 26 seconds remaining when Elijah Ross made a pair of free throws to give the visitors the final two-point lead.

Adams State had two last chances, but were unable to convert on either a three-point shot or a layup.

Justin Smith paced UCCs with 21 points as Ross added 19 after making 5 of 8 from the field in addition to making 7 of 8 at the charity stripe. The guard also hauled in a game-high nine rebounds.

Smith finished the game 8 of 12 from the field.

As a team, UCCS shot 62.5 percent in the second half while holding the Grizzlies to just 30 percent over the final 20 minutes.

The win puts the Mountain Lions at 5-9 overall and 2-6 in the RMAC as they travel to take on Fort Lewis tomorrow night in Durango at 7:30 p.m.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-06 13:47:41 GMT

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

  • McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-01-06 05:36:29 GMT
    McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

  • Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-06 05:39:27 GMT
    Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?