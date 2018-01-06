UCCS men's basketball wins 83-81 over Adams State

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs men's basketball team rallied to defeat Adams State, 83-81, Friday night in an RMAC matchup.

Finding themselves trailing by 13 points at the half, UCCS chipped away at the Grizzlies lead in the second half. The Mountains clinched the win with just 26 seconds remaining when Elijah Ross made a pair of free throws to give the visitors the final two-point lead.

Adams State had two last chances, but were unable to convert on either a three-point shot or a layup.

Justin Smith paced UCCs with 21 points as Ross added 19 after making 5 of 8 from the field in addition to making 7 of 8 at the charity stripe. The guard also hauled in a game-high nine rebounds.

Smith finished the game 8 of 12 from the field.

As a team, UCCS shot 62.5 percent in the second half while holding the Grizzlies to just 30 percent over the final 20 minutes.

The win puts the Mountain Lions at 5-9 overall and 2-6 in the RMAC as they travel to take on Fort Lewis tomorrow night in Durango at 7:30 p.m.