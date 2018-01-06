Colorado College men's basketball drop 76-70 decision

Senior guard John Hatch scored 22 points, but the Colorado College men’s basketball could not overcome serious foul trouble and dropped a 76-70 decision at Schreiner University in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup on Friday night.

CooXooEii Black finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers, who slipped to 5-7 overall and 0-2 in the SCAC.

The sophomore forward also had four assists and three blocked shots before he fouled out for the first time this season with 4:10 to play.

Senior guard Eric Houska scored 13 points and tied his season high with eight assists for the Tigers.

Colorado College, which entered the game without a pair of injured starters, led 58-51 after junior guard Edmund Pendleton dialed long distance with 6:16 remaining.

Senior guard Keenan Gumbs hit a pair of three-pointers to spark a 14-0 run that gave Schreiner 65-58 cushion with 2:37 to go and CC never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

After trailing by six in the opening minutes, the Tigers went on a 26-13 run to grab a seven-point advantage when Houska buried a three-pointer with five minutes to play in the first half.

Hatch connected from behind the arc with 39 seconds remaining to give Colorado College a 37-32 lead after 20 minutes.

The Mountaineers shot a fraction under 37 percent from the floor, but made up for it by making 19 of 31 free throws.

At the other end of the court, the Tigers went 8-for-10 at the charity stripe.

They also took advantage of the absence of CC senior forward Chris Martin to produce a 40-29 advantage in rebounds.

Gumbs scored a team-leading 22 points for Schreiner, which improved to 4-8 overall and 1-0 in the SCAC.

Senior forward Blake Kelly finished with 20 points and a team-best eight rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Colorado College returns to action on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT against Trinity University.