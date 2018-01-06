Quantcast

Colorado College women's basketball falls 73-69 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado College women's basketball falls 73-69

Posted: Updated:

Despite a career-high 28 points from Casey Torbet, the Colorado College women’s basketball team came up four points short in its bid for a comeback victory at Schreiner University.

The Tigers nearly erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit before the Mountaineers escaped with a 73-69 victory in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Friday night.

Senior guard Jordyn Villa gave Schreiner a 47-39 lead when she connected from behind the arc with 4:48 to play in the third quarter.

CC trimmed its deficit to 10 points after Torbet hit a three-pointer with 1:35 to cap an 8-0 run, but senior guard Danielle Cain hit a trey with eight seconds to go to give the Mountaineers a 53-39 lead after 30 minutes.

Colorado College pulled to within five points when freshman guard Jade Odom scored two of her 10 points with just under six minutes to play.

Schreiner appeared to regain control when it took a 66-57 lead on three-pointer by freshman guard Caitlyn Latson with 3:29 remaining, but a 10-4 surge cut CC’s deficit to three points when freshman forward McKenzee Gertz dialed long distance with 1:15 to go.

The Tigers got to within two points on a pair of Torbet free throws with 14 ticks remaining, but the Mountaineers sealed the victory with a pair of free throws by sophomore forward Kendra Brown three seconds later.

Sophomore guard Jordan Meltzer finished with 14 points and a game-high five assists for Colorado College, which slipped to 4-9 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Gertz added 10 points apiece for CC, while sophomore forward Evan Underbrink grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Villa poured in a team-high 25 points for Schreiner, which improved to 3-9 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Freshman forward Sydney Williams posted a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Colorado College returns to action on Saturday at Trinity University. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-06 13:47:41 GMT

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

  • McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-01-06 05:36:29 GMT
    McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

  • Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-06 05:39:27 GMT
    Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?