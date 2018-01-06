Colorado College women's basketball falls 73-69

Despite a career-high 28 points from Casey Torbet, the Colorado College women’s basketball team came up four points short in its bid for a comeback victory at Schreiner University.

The Tigers nearly erased an 18-point third-quarter deficit before the Mountaineers escaped with a 73-69 victory in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference game on Friday night.

Senior guard Jordyn Villa gave Schreiner a 47-39 lead when she connected from behind the arc with 4:48 to play in the third quarter.

CC trimmed its deficit to 10 points after Torbet hit a three-pointer with 1:35 to cap an 8-0 run, but senior guard Danielle Cain hit a trey with eight seconds to go to give the Mountaineers a 53-39 lead after 30 minutes.

Colorado College pulled to within five points when freshman guard Jade Odom scored two of her 10 points with just under six minutes to play.

Schreiner appeared to regain control when it took a 66-57 lead on three-pointer by freshman guard Caitlyn Latson with 3:29 remaining, but a 10-4 surge cut CC’s deficit to three points when freshman forward McKenzee Gertz dialed long distance with 1:15 to go.

The Tigers got to within two points on a pair of Torbet free throws with 14 ticks remaining, but the Mountaineers sealed the victory with a pair of free throws by sophomore forward Kendra Brown three seconds later.

Sophomore guard Jordan Meltzer finished with 14 points and a game-high five assists for Colorado College, which slipped to 4-9 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

Gertz added 10 points apiece for CC, while sophomore forward Evan Underbrink grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Villa poured in a team-high 25 points for Schreiner, which improved to 3-9 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Freshman forward Sydney Williams posted a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Colorado College returns to action on Saturday at Trinity University. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. CT.