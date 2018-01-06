Quantcast

McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination.

The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimarron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in.

Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.

"It's time to put my big girl shoes on and compete," Ari Howard, owner of McCabe's said.

McCabe's, a staple into the downtown area for more than a decade, is closing its doors by the end of the month, but owner, Ari Howard, has some big plans to turn it into something new.

"My concept revolves around the history of this building, it was originally built in 1901 and it was originally built to house and maintenance the street cars that ran up and down Tejon street," she said.

She wants to shut down for two months then reopen as "Streetcar 520," trying to keep up with the changing times. 

Developer Joe Niebur is updating the storefronts as new business are moving in.

"I don't stand a chance if I'm going to continue operating with this identity crisis that we created years ago," Howard said.

"The fact that it's staying under the same ownership and adapting to the times seems fitting so it's cool, I'm excited to see what it turns into," Alex Sielaff, a Colorado Springs resident said.

In fact, in a few months, you can expect a whole new look on Tejon from Moreno Street to Cimarron, which store owners hope will attract new customers.

"Everything was getting kinda quiet especially since after Johnny closed and kinda put a dent in the liveliness and I think everything, and now you've got some of the other stores starting to close too so it'd be nice to see it go the other direction and be a little more lively," Dave Wulff, owner of Tattoo Demon across the street said.

The old Southside Johnny's, which shut down in March of 2017, expected to become the new "Trolley Marketplace," according to Niebur, with restaurants like the Denver Biscuit Company, Fat Sully's Pizza and the Atomic Cowboy bar moving in.

Also coming, Frozen Gold ice cream shop and Dos Santos Mexican restaurant. 

The owner of The Rabbit Hole is opening a new upscale whiskey and wine bar called The Cork and the Cask.

"We can, together, all make this block, this area, a food destination," Howard said.

Niebur says he's expecting the construction on the outside of these storefronts to finish up by March and the Denver Biscuit Company to open by May.

Can't find something?