Pueblo Police release PSA discouraging celebratory gunfire

A close call at a Pueblo home prompted police to produce a public service announcement on social media to discourage residents from firing off celebratory gunfire.

The video shows a bullet hole in the ceiling of a Pueblo home. Officers said the homeowner found the bullet passed through the roof of the house and through the ceiling on New Year's Day.

Police said the .45 caliber bullet landed where the homeowner's dog slept. Luckily the man and the dog were not hurt.

Pueblo Police went on to remind people that whatever goes up, must come down. Officers said celebratory gunfire could result in a felony charge.