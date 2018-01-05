Number of stolen vehicles rises from 2016 to 2017 in Pueblo

Pueblo Police released statistics showing the total number of vehicles stolen in Pueblo along with the department's recovery rate.

Police say 1,253 vehicles were stolen in 2017, with the department recovering 819 of those. That's a recovery rate of about 65 percent.

The statistics also showed the total number of auto thefts rose by 42 vehicles from 2016 to 2017.

Police also said Honda's were the most popular make that was stolen with 347 total. Ford was a distant second place at 242 total stolen. Honda Civics and Accords from model years 1994 to 2000 were the most targeted cars.

Officers also offered a list of tips for Pueblo residents to lessen the chance that their cars are stolen.

Be cognizant of where you park and the opportunity it may provide to criminals

Do not leave your car running unattended (without an automatic starting system)

Lock your doors and roll up your windows

Do not leave items of value or perceived items of value in your car

Don't leave spare keys or try to hide keys in your vehicle

Use an alarm if you have one

Purchase an anti-theft wheel lock or a pedal lock device and use it

Consult with a mechanic about a detachable steering wheel

Consult with a mechanic on installing a hidden kill switch

Purchase a GPS tracking device

Don't leave garage door openers in your car

Purchase alarm stickers for your windows

Report suspicious activity to police

