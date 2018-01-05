Number of stolen vehicles rises from 2016 to 2017 in Pueblo

Pueblo Police released statistics showing the total number of vehicles stolen in Pueblo along with the department's recovery rate.
Police say 1,253 vehicles were stolen in 2017, with the department recovering 819 of those. That's a recovery rate of about 65 percent.
The statistics also showed the total number of auto thefts rose by 42 vehicles from 2016 to 2017.
Police also said Honda's were the most popular make that was stolen with 347 total. Ford was a distant second place at 242 total stolen. Honda Civics and Accords from model years 1994 to 2000 were the most targeted cars.
Officers also offered a list of tips for Pueblo residents to lessen the chance that their cars are stolen.
RELATED: Stolen car recovery comes at a cost to Pueblo West couple
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.
Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.