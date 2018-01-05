Mt. Carmel expanding, providing healthcare access to Trinidad

Currently, Desiree Moreno drives from New Mexico to her three-year-old daughter up at "Headstart" Pre-school and if she wants take her daughter to the dentist, she has to go all the way to Pueblo.

"We definitely need new health care and dental care and everything here in Trinidad," said Moreno.

But now, a partnership between the Mt. Carmel Primary Care Clinic and Salud Family Health Centers is promising to bring improved care to the Trinidad community, especially children in low-income families.

"This is going to be an opportunity for us to expand those - so much needed so families don't have to travel from here all the way from Pueblo," said Mt. Carmel's CEO Felix Lopez.

The joint effort between Mt. Carmel Primary Care Clinic and Salud Family Health Center will result in Salud taking over operations.



Since Salud is a Federally Qualified Health Center, Mt. Carmel will now be able to use federal funding to add more services as well as improve their primary care clinic.

Some of those changes to their primary clinic include transforming doctor's offices into exam rooms, which will open to patients on Monday at 7 a.m.

The dental and urgent care clinics are expected to be completed within the next six months.

"It's good, it'll be good for the community, hopefully they'll have new doctors and bring new doctors in and everything," added Moreno.



Moreno says she's also looking forward to seeing how these improvements will help her daughter.

"She'll absolutely benefit, and it'll be easier on the gas and everything."