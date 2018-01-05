Man sentenced to more than 170 years in prison

A Colorado Springs robbery suspect is sentenced to more than 178 years in prison for his role in 25 different robberies across the city.
22-year-old Troy Patrick Brown was convicted Friday in El Paso County court for the crime spree that stretched from July 2016 to October of 2016.
The businesses targeted included convenience stores, liquor stores, and restaurants, all of them robbed right before closing time.
"Truly this was a reign of terror in the community," the Honorable Judge Scott Epstein said this afternoon as he sentenced Brown.
"Truly, this was a reign of terror in the community," the Honorable Judge Scott Epstein said this afternoon as he sentenced Troy Patrick Brown to more than 170 years in prison for his part in a string of aggravated robberies in Colorado Springs. #2016CR6712— 4th Judicial DA (@4thJudicialDA) January 6, 2018
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.
Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.