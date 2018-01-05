Man sentenced to more than 170 years in prison

A Colorado Springs robbery suspect is sentenced to more than 178 years in prison for his role in 25 different robberies across the city.

22-year-old Troy Patrick Brown was convicted Friday in El Paso County court for the crime spree that stretched from July 2016 to October of 2016.

The businesses targeted included convenience stores, liquor stores, and restaurants, all of them robbed right before closing time.

"Truly this was a reign of terror in the community," the Honorable Judge Scott Epstein said this afternoon as he sentenced Brown.