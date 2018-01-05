Quantcast

Man sentenced to more than 170 years in prison

EL PASO COUNTY -

A Colorado Springs robbery suspect is sentenced to more than 178 years in prison for his role in 25 different robberies across the city.

22-year-old Troy Patrick Brown was convicted Friday in El Paso County court for the crime spree that stretched from July 2016 to October of 2016.

The businesses targeted included convenience stores, liquor stores, and restaurants, all of them robbed right before closing time.

"Truly this was a reign of terror in the community," the Honorable Judge Scott Epstein said this afternoon as he sentenced Brown.  

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

    McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

    Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

