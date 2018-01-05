Water diversion and work in Monument Creek creating curiosity

Quantcast

A man-made drought is happening along Monument Creek in Colorado Springs. In those dry spots there is heavy equipment creating curiosity from people passing by the work site. "It's a major undertaking anytime you have to divert all the water away from a creek," said Steve Berry with Colorado Springs Utilities. This is all happening as part of a half million dollar project to strengthen and stabilize the creek bed as a protection for utility structure buried underneath the waterway.

At this location there are two waste-water pipes, a 35 inch and another 54 inch, "In layman’s terms those are really big waste-water pipes."

The work is a defensive move. Run-off and summer flash floods send massive amounts of water in this creek and other creeks around the city. "A lot of them have a sandy soil foundation. They're very erosive,” said Berry, “So when we get flows come through the creeks in summer months and spring, it's very easy for our waste-water pipes to potentially be exposed.“

The work is moving toward the I-25 bridge at North Nevada and as it gets closer curiosity is increasing. Work continues for three or four more months.

