Water diversion and work in Monument Creek creating curiosity

A man-made drought is happening along Monument Creek in Colorado Springs. In those dry spots there is heavy equipment creating curiosity from people passing by the work site. "It's a major undertaking anytime you have to divert all the water away from a creek," said Steve Berry with Colorado Springs Utilities. This is all happening as part of a half million dollar project to strengthen and stabilize the creek bed as a protection for utility structure buried underneath the waterway.
At this location there are two waste-water pipes, a 35 inch and another 54 inch, "In layman’s terms those are really big waste-water pipes."
The work is a defensive move. Run-off and summer flash floods send massive amounts of water in this creek and other creeks around the city. "A lot of them have a sandy soil foundation. They're very erosive,” said Berry, “So when we get flows come through the creeks in summer months and spring, it's very easy for our waste-water pipes to potentially be exposed.“
The work is moving toward the I-25 bridge at North Nevada and as it gets closer curiosity is increasing. Work continues for three or four more months.
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.
