Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

Deputies requested a search warrant after two people were hurt in a fire that burned a detached garage in the 6500 block of Pfost Drive in Falcon around 6 p.m. Friday.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Firefighters said it's unclear if the people who were injured were owners or residents of the home.

@FalconFireDept on scene of working structure fire 6500 block Pfost Dr. Outbuilding on fire. Please watch for responding mutual aid units and avoid the area. — Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) January 6, 2018

Fire crews from Falcon, Ellicott, Black Forest all responded. It is not yet clear what started the fire.