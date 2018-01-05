Driver killed after being ejected in single-vehicle crash

A person died after being ejected from their vehicle at Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard Thursday night.

Police said a driver rolled their car while trying to turn onto northbound Powers when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road.

Officers said the person was ejected and died at the scene of the crash.

Police said it appeared the driver was likely speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on the on-ramp to Powers.

The driver is the third traffic death in Colorado Springs in 2018. At this time in 2017, there were no traffic fatalities.