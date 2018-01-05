Driver killed after being ejected in single-vehicle crash

A person died after being ejected from their vehicle at Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard Thursday night.
Police said a driver rolled their car while trying to turn onto northbound Powers when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road.
Officers said the person was ejected and died at the scene of the crash.
Police said it appeared the driver was likely speeding when he lost control of the vehicle on the on-ramp to Powers.
The driver is the third traffic death in Colorado Springs in 2018. At this time in 2017, there were no traffic fatalities.
Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs.
Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers.
Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.
The Pueblo Police Department has a 65% stolen vehicle recovery rate. But getting your vehicle back after it's been stolen can come at a big price to the owner.
