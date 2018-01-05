Pedestrian hit by vehicle on N. Circle dies from injuries

Colorado Springs Police said a man who was hit by a car Thursday afternoon on N. Circle Drive later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The El Paso County Coroner's office identified the man as 68-year-old Joseph Bruno.

The department's Major Accident Unit is investigating the crash, which happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of N. Circle Drive and Galley Road.

Police said the car that hit Bruno was turning south onto Circle Drive from the westbound lanes of Galley Road when the crash happened.

Officers said neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash. No charges have been filed in connection to the crash.

This is the second traffic death in Colorado Springs in 2018, and it was the third auto-pedestrian crash this week.