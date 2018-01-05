Quantcast

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on N. Circle dies from injuries - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on N. Circle dies from injuries

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police said a man who was hit by a car Thursday afternoon on N. Circle Drive later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

The El Paso County Coroner's office identified the man as 68-year-old Joseph Bruno.

The department's Major Accident Unit is investigating the crash, which happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of N. Circle Drive and Galley Road. 

Police said the car that hit Bruno was turning south onto Circle Drive from the westbound lanes of Galley Road when the crash happened.

Officers said neither drugs or alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash. No charges have been filed in connection to the crash.

This is the second traffic death in Colorado Springs in 2018, and it was the third auto-pedestrian crash this week.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-06 13:47:41 GMT

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

  • McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-01-06 05:36:29 GMT
    McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

  • Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-06 05:39:27 GMT
    Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?