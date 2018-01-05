Colorado Springs woman dies from injuries suffered in crash

Colorado Springs Police identified a 71-year-old Colorado Springs woman who was killed in a traffic crash at East Boulder Street and Bob Peters Grove last month.

Officers said Mary A. Berrien, 71, died from her injuries sustained in a crash around 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017.

Berrien died Thursday. She was the 39th traffic fatality in 2017.

Police said she was the passenger in a Ford Focus that was hit by a Toyota SUV while it was turning left onto E. Boulder Street. Police said the Toyota had the right of way.

Officers are still investigating the crash. Anyone who was in the area who witnessed the crash or might have information is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.