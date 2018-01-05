Law enforcement offers support to Deputy Parrish's family

Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered Friday morning to form a procession to honor the memory of fallen Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish and support his family.

Before the procession departed, several officers spoke with News 5 and told us why they felt they needed to be there.

"I think anytime we lose an officer in the state of Colorado, or anywhere, we all feel indebted to that person and their service," commented Steve Reams, Sheriff of Weld County.

"We just want to be there for the family and all the people that worked with him," said Officer Paul Morgiano from Fort Morgan.

"It's always good to support the brotherhood. They support us and we support them," said Bob Herbeck, an officer out of Sarpy County, Nebraska.

"It's important that we're here to pay respects to Zackari, and any other fallen officer," said Sergeant Chuck Parker with the Cherry Hills Police.

"It's important to show the family that they're not alone through this time. We have to be here to support them," stated Sergeant Craig Isham of the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office.

As the procession approached Cherry Hill Church, where the deputy's funeral was held, they were greeted by crowds of Coloradans on the side of the road.

They, like the officers, hoped to provide law enforcement officers as well as Parrish's family with support.

"[I hope] that they know that we are here to support them and give them any help that they need with anything. It's an honor for us to be here to support them," said Officer Paul Morgiano from Fort Morgan.

"I never met him, but from everything I've read and heard, he was an amazing man. His memory will live on," commented Lieutenant Tim Handel with the Milliken Police Department.