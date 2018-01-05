Quantcast

AP Source: Raiders to announce Gruden hiring next Tuesday

The Oakland Raiders are set to bring Jon Gruden back for a second stint as coach.
  
A person with knowledge of the team's plans said the Raiders are planning a news conference Tuesday to announce that Gruden is leaving the broadcast booth to come back to coaching. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has made no formal announcement.
  
The Raiders fired Jack Del Rio following a disappointing six-win season and talk immediately turned to Gruden. Gruden spent four years as coach for the Raiders before being dealt to Tampa Bay, where he beat Oakland in the Super Bowl following his first season in 2002. Gruden has been out of coaching for nine years.

  • Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

  • McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

  • Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

