Person killed in auto pedestrian crash identified

The El Paso County Coroner said 62-year-old Dirk Cordtz was killed in this auto vs. pedestrian crash on January 2nd in Colorado Springs.

The El Paso County coroner has released the name of the man who was killed after being pinned under an SUV earlier this week.

62-year-old Dirk Cordtz died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Tuesday, January 2nd. Colorado Springs Police said Cordtz was hit while trying to cross South Nevada Ave. He was struck by an SUV that was turning onto Nevada from East Las Vegas Street.

The crash happened at 3:25 p.m.

Police have said alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in the wreck and the driver has not been cited.

This is the first traffic fatality of 2018 in Colorado Springs.