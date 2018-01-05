Quantcast

Person killed in auto pedestrian crash identified - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Person killed in auto pedestrian crash identified

Posted: Updated:
The El Paso County Coroner said 62-year-old Dirk Cordtz was killed in this auto vs. pedestrian crash on January 2nd in Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Coroner said 62-year-old Dirk Cordtz was killed in this auto vs. pedestrian crash on January 2nd in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The El Paso County coroner has released the name of the man who was killed after being pinned under an SUV earlier this week. 

62-year-old Dirk Cordtz died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Tuesday, January 2nd. Colorado Springs Police said Cordtz was hit while trying to cross South Nevada Ave. He was struck by an SUV that was turning onto Nevada from East Las Vegas Street.

The crash happened at 3:25 p.m.

Police have said alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in the wreck and the driver has not been cited.

This is the first traffic fatality of 2018 in Colorado Springs. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Police investigating shooting in west Colorado Springs

    Saturday, January 6 2018 8:47 AM EST2018-01-06 13:47:41 GMT

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

    Police are on the scene of a shooting near the intersection of King Street and Pioneer Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood of Colorado Springs. 

  • McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    McCabe's set to close amid downtown development project

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:36 AM EST2018-01-06 05:36:29 GMT
    McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)McCabe's owner, Ari Howard, confirmed they plan to close their restaurant by the end of January with plans to reopen and change into a new brand and new name later this spring. (KOAA)

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

    Out with the old and in with the new for several businesses in downtown Colorado Springs as they work to turn it in to a new food destination. The area on Tejon from Moreno to Cimmaron is undergoing a big makeover as new businesses, some from Denver, are moving in. Store owners are hoping to keep up with the times and attract new customers. 

  • Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Deputies investigating possible drug lab after fire in Falcon

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-06 05:39:27 GMT
    Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.Firefighters on the scene of a structure fire on Pfost Drive.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    Deputies are searching a property in El Paso County where a suspected drug lab caught fire Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?