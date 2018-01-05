CPW purchasing system back online

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife purchasing blackout has ended.

The CPW's purchasing system was unavailable for a few days while the system went through an overhaul. CPW said the purchasing system is now online and available to customers.

The new system is said to serve as a one-stop shop for all CPW products, making it easier to purchase things like hunting and fishing licensing, campsite reservations, snowmobile permits and more.

CPW has said that they expect minimal issues with the new system, but that they will continue testing through the weekend and make updates as necessary.