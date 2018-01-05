Flights resume at airports along the East Coast

BOSTON (AP) - Airports in the Northeast are coming alive again a day after a snowstorm forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.



Flights in and out of Logan International Airport in Boston resumed Friday, and business is expected to pick up as the day progresses. A spokeswoman says the airport is waiting for many airlines to send jets to the facility.



Flights also have resumed at New York's Kennedy Airport and Bradley Airport in Connecticut.



Officials at LaGuardia Airport in New York are encouraging travelers to use public transit because heavy passenger volumes are expected as airlines resume flights.



The airports recommend that passengers check with their airline to get a flight status update before setting out.