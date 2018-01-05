Daniel Nations pleads guilty in El Paso County to menacing charges

Daniel Nations is being held in the El Paso County jail for felony menacing and reckless endangerment.

Daniel Nations, the man suspected of threatening hikers with a hatchet near Mt. Herman pleaded guilty Friday morning in El Paso County court.

Nations pleaded guilty to felony charges of menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The judge ordered him to serve a two year suspended sentence with three years probation.

During the hearing, Nations was tearing up while telling the judge about his 2016 PTSD diagnosis. Prosecutors and police said he has a history of escalating violence.

Prosecutor told judge menacing victim wanted to convey how angry Nations got and how quickly things escalated. — Andy Koen (@KOAAAndyKoen) January 5, 2018

Nations also told the judge he came to Colorado after the death of his brother, Edward Lyles. He told the judge someone broke into his car and stole all of his money, stranding him and his wife and children.

Nations: I realize my actions caused me top be incarcerated but I've lost my babies Your Honor — Andy Koen (@KOAAAndyKoen) January 5, 2018

He is also facing a weapons charge in Teller County.

Nations was stopped in Woodland Park for having a broken tail light on Sept. 25. Officers said his car matched a description for the menacing case in El Paso County.

The menacing incidents reportedly happened near the same area where bicyclist Tim Watkins was shot and killed in mid-September.

Detectives with the El Paso County Sheriffs Office said they have made no public connection between Nations and the Tim Watkins homicide investigation.

