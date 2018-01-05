Sen. Bennet responds to change in Marijuana policy

Colorado US Senator, Michael Bennet has joined the growing group of representatives speaking out against the Attorney General's planned changes regarding the federal enforcement of marijuana laws.

According to the Senator's office, Bennet sent a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions today, requesting that he reverse yesterday's decision to rescind the Cole Memorandum. Simply put, the Cole Memorandum is the Obama-era policy of leaving decisions regarding marijuana up to the states.

In the letter, Bennet writes,"The Justice Department’s decision to rescind the Cole Memorandum completely disregards the steps the state of Colorado has taken to regulate legal marijuana dispensaries and retail stores. It also creates uncertainty and confusion for businesses, patients, and customers who are following the law.”

He also writes, "Our state, as well as the 28 other states, will remain obligated to carry out the will of the people."

According to his office, Bennet concluded the letter by pointing out that the new policy is inconsistent with President Trump's assessment that marijuana regulation should be left to the states.

Bennet has offered to meet with Sessions in person to discuss the matter.