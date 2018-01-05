Appeals court rules Robert Dear can be forcibly given medication

An appellate court has ruled that staff at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo can administer antipsychotic medicine to accused Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear.

The court ruled Thursday that "the forced administration of antipsychotic medications to Dear is not an unconstitutional deprivation of his liberty."

The court's ruling upholds a district court's decision, which said the medications that Dear had refused were "medically appropriate" to give to Dear and involuntary medication was "necessary to further the government interests."

Dear has not been deemed competent to stand trial on multiple occasions.

The 59-year-old has admtited to the November 2015 shootings, which killed three people and injured nine.

His next competency hearing is scheduled for February 13.

(This story has been updated to correct an error, which incorrectly stated that Dear appeared in front of the Court of Appeals, he was not present. A representative with the justice department also said the hearing was not closed to the public.)