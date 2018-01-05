LIVE coverage: Funeral for Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish

Thousands of law enforcement officers from across the state joined in a procession stretching from Castle Rock to Highlands Ranch in honor of fallen Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish.

People lined I-25 holding American flags and showing their support for Deputy Parrish, as the procession made its way to the Cherry Hills Community Church on 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m.

The procession pulls into the church #RememberParrish https://t.co/SC3H0nYmCu — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) January 5, 2018

Douglas County Deputy Parrish was killed in the line of duty on Sunday in Highlands Ranch. Five officers were wounded that day, when suspect Mathew Riehl ambushed the deputies from inside his apartment. At this time, the other four officers are recovering from their wounds.

(Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish)

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released information to their Facebook page regarding the funeral.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m., but the Sheriff's Office advises attendees to arrive early, as parking and seating will be limited. Public entry to the venue will also be stopped at 10:45 a.m. They are also advising people to carpool or use public transportation to alleviate parking issues.

As a matter of security, the Sheriff's office has said that the only bags that will be allowed inside will be clear/see through bags. Any oversized or suspicious bags will be subject to inspection and not allowed inside.

Per the family's request, cell phones and all other recording devices (including audio only) must be left outside of the venue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a law enforcement motorcade will follow the family procession to the church prior to the ceremony. Northbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway will be closed around 8:45 a.m., with 'rolling closures' along the following route:

• Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

• Westbound on Lincoln, then University, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

• Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.

• Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church.

The Sheriff's Office said that traffic may be affected along the route, and they encourage taking alternate routes. They advise that no parking is permitted along I-25, but that you can view the motorcade from the sidewalks along the Lincoln and University routes.

Flowers can be delivered to the Cherry Hills Community Church today, Thursday, 1/4, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the best option for financial donations is the Douglas County Fallen Officers Fund. Food donations will no longer be accepted.

A Douglas County patrol vehicle is currently parked in front of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Highlands Ranch Substation at 9250 Zotos Drive in Highlands Ranch. Kind notes and any support the public would like to leave for the Parrish family may be left with the patrol vehicle.

