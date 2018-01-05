First Alert 5 Forecast: Mild And Dry With Mountain Snow Saturday

The forecast for the lower elevations isn't changing much today compared to the last few days but if you wanted to get some skiing in this weekend, you might like what we have in store!

If you live along and east of the Front Range today, you'll like the weather for the afternoon. Clouds will fill in through the morning and even through much of the I-25 corridor will be nearly overcast, we'll still warm that dry air up. Highs in the Springs will struggle under the clouds but still likely reach the mid 50s through the day with Pueblo probably only a degree warmer. The winds will be light today and so if you're out hiking or biking it should be very comfortable. Tonight we'll be very chilly again with lows falling into the mid 20s across Colorado Springs and mid teens for Pueblo.

Snow will be happening on Saturday afternoon and into the early morning hours of Sunday for much of the Colorado Rockies and bumping right into the west side of the Front Range. As of now we're not tracking a ton of moisture, but many of the ski resorts should see between 3 to 6 inches by early Sunday morning. The Pikes Peak region could grab an early morning flurry or snow shower but most of the moisture will get wrung out over the mountains so I wouldn't get your hopes up high for any accumulation.

We look nice and warm through the early part of next week with Monday and Tuesday moving back into the upper 50s and low 60s. We're tracking a new system in the forecast for next Wednesday and Thursday that might actually bring some snow over the Front Range into Colorado Springs, so dream of snow for the middle of next week!