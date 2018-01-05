Funeral procession to close I-25: alternate routes

(Above: LIVE coverage of the funeral procession and funeral service for Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish.)

The funeral for slain Douglas County Deputy, Zackari Parrish is today at 11 a.m. in Highlands Ranch.

Preceding the funeral will be a large procession and law enforcement motorcade, which is expected to cause delays and multiple road closures. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has advised of 'rolling closures' beginning around 8:45 a.m. along the following route from Castle Rock to Highlands Ranch:

• Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

• Westbound on Lincoln, then University, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway

• Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.

• Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church

These closures will obviously affect a major travel route for commuters heading into to Denver. If you need to take I-25 up to Denver and can't go before the closures happen on the interstate, here's what you will need to do.

Exit I-25 at Interquest and head to Highway 83. This will take you north through Parker, and into Denver.

Another possible route is, in Monument take Highway 105 to Highway 85. This turns into Santa Fe, which leads into Denver.

Whichever way you go, remember that other commuters are also doing the same, and you made need to give yourself some extra time.

For complete information on the funeral:

Funeral information for Deputy Zackari Parrish