Stolen car recovery comes at a cost to Pueblo West couple

It's a cautionary tale we've heard time and time again from the Pueblo Police Department.

And one Pueblo West woman--who asked us not to use her name (we'll call her "Amy")--now understands why.

"It's a lot worse than what I expected," she said, while inspecting her car at a tow lot in Pueblo.

"This car was left alone for 30 seconds to a minute, before it was out of the driveway and gone," she told News5.

Amy's car was stolen Wednesday morning, after her husband had started it and then run back inside to grab his cell phone.

"He was looking around going, 'where's the car?!'"

"So they must have been watching," she added.

Amy posted to facebook, asking for help, and says someone actually spotted the SUV, and called 911.

Police were able to arrest two suspects near the intersection of Northern and Evans.

They say one of them is still at large.

Locksmith Daniel Sandoval--who was on his way to a job--caught the aftermath on his cell phone.

"It was just one of those unbelievable moments that unfolded so quickly," said Sandoval.

"It was like a scene on COPS that you watch on TV," he added.

Amy says she was just relieved to get her car back.

"I was so excited," she told News5.

That is, until she showed up at the tow yard.

The outside of the SUV was dented, bent, and scratched.

Amy says the inside of it was even worse.

"That's our belongings, those are our things. And they've just destroyed everything in here."

"I'm sad," she added.

"I'm not really excited to get it back anymore."

It turns out, Amy and her husband weren't able to take their SUV back Thursday night, because they weren't able to locate their proof of registration inside the car.

It is very common for tow companies to require current registration and insurance, as well as a valid I.D., before they'll release a vehicle back to its owner.

When Amy does return (as is the policy statewide), she and her family we be responsible for paying all of the tow and storage fees for the vehicle.