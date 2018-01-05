Quantcast

More than 1,700 without power in Colorado Springs

Written By Tom Kackley
COLORADO SPRINGS -

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Utilities said the number of people without power has been reduced to 1,777 as of 10:35 p.m.

More than 3,900 people are without power to the southeast of N. Academy Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Parkway Thursday night.

Springs Utilities reported 3,922 customers are without power, with power expected to come back on at 2 a.m. Friday morning.

The area without power extends from Palmer Park Blvd to Austin Bluffs parkway, east of Academy.

Utilities has not yet said what caused the outage.

The outage was first reported at 9:51 p.m.

