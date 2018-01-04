Immersive art studio "Meow Wolf" coming to Colorado

Meow Wolf, an arts and entertainment group from New Mexico, announced it is opening its second permanent exhibit in Colorado in 2020.

The company announced it will open a new exhibit in Denver near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and I-25.

The company has used the work from 200 artists specializing in everything from painting to virtual reality video production, announced it would finish building a 90,000 square foot complex in 2020.

According to a news release, "The building will rise into a triangular space created by the viaducts of Colfax Avenue and I-25 and be visible from miles away."

Meow Wolf's permanent exhibit in Santa Fe N.M. called House Of Eternal Return, is described as a "multidimensional mystery house with secret passages, portals to magical worlds."

House Of Eternal Return was launched with the help of Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. Martin bought the former bowling alley the House Of Eternal Return occupies.

"The people of Denver have a treat coming their way," Martin said in a news release. "We're talking expansions, not duplications, and I couldn't be more excited to learn what weirdness we'll find behind the new doors that Meow Wolf will be opening for us in Colorado.”

The company announced it will release 20,000 pre-sale tickets for the first week the exhibit is open. General admission tickets will be available for purchase in 2019, which Meow Wolf describes as the "most affordable option."

Prices for those of the tickets have not been released yet, but it costs $20 for adults, $14 for children and $18 for seniors for its exhibit in New Mexico. New Mexico residents are assessed a discount on those tickets. It's not clear if Colorado residents will enjoy the same discounts.

"The general admission prices will be comparable to other family attractions in Denver," Meow Wolf's Chief Business Development Officer Damian Taggart said.

The company also said it could announce future expansion plans in other U.S. cities later this year.