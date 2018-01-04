Oregonians learn how to pump their own gas

(KGW) A new law took effect in Oregon this week allowing residents in rural counties to pump their own gas.



It is a change from the state's decades long history of having attendants pump gas for drivers.



Gas station retailers in counties with populations of less than 40,000 are now allowed to have self-service pumps.



The law is designed to help people in rural areas access fuel from unmanned stations, especially late at night.



Some gas attendants do not seem to mind the self-service pumps, saying it makes their jobs easier, while others fear the new law may bring an end to their paychecks.



Besides Oregon, New Jersey is the only state that prohibits pumping your own fuel.

