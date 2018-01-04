Threat made to Air Academy High school with anonymous messaging app

A threat at Colorado Springs Academy District 20's Air Academy High School was impacted heavily by the use of technology and social media. It all started with an anonymous messaging app that spilled over into discussion on social media Thursday morning. “It really came to fruition late last night and that tip said there was going to be a threat against the high school," D-20’s Allison Cortez

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called in to investigate. They determined the threat was not credible. School district leaders sent a message to parents about the incident. Some parents opted to pull their kids from school for the day. One reason was the decision by district leaders to add extra security for the day. “I'm like, well if it's not credible why do you have extra security there? How did you decide it wasn't credible? Why didn't you bother telling any of us?" said Juliette Parker, the parent of an Air Academy Freshman. Jackie Kirby with El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the do not share investigation techniques, to prevent criminals from figuring ways around them. Because of the rapid changes in technology they regularly train to stay current with their skills.

Situations like this where an app allowing anonymous messages can be used to make a threat, is part of the motivation for a workshop the district has scheduled for parents. "On February 13th we're holding what's called a parent academy and it's all about knowing where your child is on social media," said Cortez. It looks at advances in technology, social media safety, and how social media/technology impacts kids brain development.