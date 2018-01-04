Gas station worker reacts to Amber Alert, recognized accused kidnapper in store

An Amber Alert is canceled, two young sisters from Texas are safe, and the man facing kidnapping charges, Terry Miles, is in federal custody.

News 5 spoke with people in Trinidad on Thursday who were caught up in this nationwide search.

Las Animas County sheriff's deputies say they captured Miles near Trinidad on Wednesday. They say it was in a mountainous area with winding roads and sharp turns that made things a little difficult. However, once emergency lights were activated Miles cooperated.

"Those girls are safe...it's a miracle story."

Gail Larsen is just one of many people in the Trinidad community that helped to put Miles behind bars. Authorities believe the Texas man kidnapped 14-year-old Lili Griffith, seven-year-old Lulu Bandera-Margaret, and fled to southern Colorado.



Larsen said, "He had been in the store. It was on Saturday and we were extremely busy so we didn't put two and two together until the FBI agent had come in two days ago."

Larsen says the FBI agent came to look at surveillance footage.

"It wasn't until after he had showed us the photo that we kind of started putting it together and I told him yeah, he had been in here and it was more than one time...his face wasn't hard to not distinguish. He just had kind of a noticeable face."

When she finally realized who Miles was Larsen was "in shock. It was shock...it was a lot of mixed emotions: anger, fear...and just hope that those girls were okay...I'm a mother of three...it's a very horrible situation."

That horrible situation finally came to an end Wednesday night.

Las Animas County Sheriff James Casias said, "The suspect went into custody peacefully. The kids were checked out to make sure they were okay medically and everything."

Larsen said, "It's just a blessing that the girls are alive...that they're well and they're safe. They have a long road ahead of them."

The girls are now in the custody of protective services.

Miles is being questioned about the kidnapping and the death of the girls' mother.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Miles appeared before a judge on Thursday, but waived his rights. He could be transferred to Austin as early as the end of this week.

