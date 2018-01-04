CDOT signs contract to build express lanes north of Denver

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced Thursday it has signed a contract to build an additional express lane in each direction of I-25 from Johnstown to Fort Collins.

The $248 million contract with Kraemer/IHC will also replace bridges along the interstate, widen other bridges and create new pedestrian and bicycle access under I-25 at Kendall Parkway.

Larimer and Weld counties, the City of Fort Collins, Town of Berthoud, Town of Johnstown, City of Loveland, Town of Windsor, Town of Timnath, McWhinney and the Prospect Interchange Task Force contributed a total of $55 million to the project.

The project is expected to start in summer 2018, and it is expected to wrap up in 2021. Drivers should expect two lanes to be open both northbound and southbound during the daytime.

At night, there will be intermittent closures while traffic volume is lower.