PHOTOS: Army performs dignified transfer for Fort Carson soldier

Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin, killed in action in Afghanistan. (US Army)

An Army carry team brought home the remains of Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, who served at Fort Carson before he was killed in Afghanistan on New Year's Day.

An Army carry team moved a transfer case at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Wednesday night.

The Department of Defenese said the 34-year-old Mihail Golin, was killed in the Nangarhar province, which is near the Pakistani border. He was killed while on a dismounted patrol.

Golin entered the Army in 2005, and deployed once to Iraq, and three times to Afghanistan. A highly decorated soldier, Golin received numerous commendations, including the Purple Heart, which he received twice.

Four other soldiers were wounded. Two have already returned to duty.