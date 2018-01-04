Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on N. Circle Drive

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a third auto-pedestrian crash in the city since Wednesday.

Police said a man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on N. Circle Drive south of Galley Road a little after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers told News 5 that a car was making a left turn onto Circle Drive when they hit the man, who was in the crosswalk.

Police have not yet said who had the right of way, nor have officers identified the man who was hit.

Officers have not also said if the driver of the car faces any charges.